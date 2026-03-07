Catholic World News

Pope appoints Archbishop Caccia as new apostolic nuncio to United States

March 07, 2026

Pope Leo XIV today accepted the resignation of Cardinal Christophe Pierre, 80, as apostolic nuncio to the United States of America and appointed Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, 68, as his replacement.

Ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Milan in 1983, Caccia was among five priests who were ordained to the episcopate by Pope Benedict XVI in September 2009. Archbishop Caccia subsequently served as apostolic nuncio to Lebanon (2009-2017) and the Philippines (2017-19), when he was appointed apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. Catholic World News has published over four dozen articles on his statements at the UN.

Cardinal Pierre served as apostolic nuncio to the United States from 2016 until today’s appointment. His predecessor, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the nuncio from 2009 to 2016, was declared excommunicated in 2024 for the canonical crime of schism.

