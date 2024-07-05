Catholic World News

Archbishop Viganò found guilty of schism, declared automatically excommunicated

July 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has found Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò guilty of the canonical crime of schism and has declared him automatically excommunicated.

“His public statements manifesting his refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff, his rejection of communion with the members of the Church subject to him, and of the legitimacy and magisterial authority of the Second Vatican Council are well known,” the Dicastery said in a statement. “The lifting of the censure in these cases is reserved to the Apostolic See.”

Archbishop Viganò, now 83, was Secretary General of the Governorate of Vatican City State from 2009 to 2011 and apostolic nuncio to the United States from 2011 to 2016. He had earlier served as the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the Council of Europe and apostolic pro-nuncio to Nigeria.

