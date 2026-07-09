Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic bishops from around the world meet to discuss challenges

July 09, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church bishops from around the world gathered at the Marian Spiritual Center in Zarvanytsia to discuss the challenges they face.

At the July 6 gathering, bishops who minister in Ukraine discussed the challenges that stem from the Russian invasion. Bishops elsewhere in Europe discussed “integrating newcomers into parish life, providing pastoral care in their new communities, maintaining Ukrainian identity, and educating the younger generation,” while North and South American bishops highlighted “secularization, assimilation, a shortage of vocations, and the need to reconsider pastoral models.”

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