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Vatican diplomat calls for ‘robust governance’ of AI

July 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the UN’s Global Dialogue on AI Governance, a Vatican diplomat said that “the necessity for robust governance does not mean placing limits on AI as obstacles for their own sake.”

Robust governance is “a prerequisite for ensuring that technological progress is meaningfully oriented towards a broader horizon, at the service of all humanity, while respecting the inalienable God-given dignity of all persons and the common good,” Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said on July 7.

“Good governance requires the responsible use of AI, in a way that does not involve outsourcing or surrendering responsibility to an algorithm,” the prelate added. “Therefore, every critical choice made by an automated system must be subject to human oversight.”

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