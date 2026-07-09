Catholic World News

200 poor people to gather for Mass, lunch with the Pope

July 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announced the 200 poor people from Rome will travel to Castel Gandolfo for Mass and lunch with Pope Leo this Saturday.

The event will take place at Borgo Laudato Si’.

“When the Church places the most vulnerable people at the center, it makes the Gospel visible and bears witness that no one is on the margins of God’s heart,” said Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, O.S.A., prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.

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