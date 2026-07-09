Catholic World News

Oslo bishop to open Sigrid Undset canonization cause

July 09, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Fredrik Hansen of Oslo, Norway, announced that he will open the canonization cause of author Sigrid Undset (1882-1949) this fall.

Bishop Hansen said that Undset “lived a faithful Christian life in a world of turmoil. She stood firm in the Catholic faith. She challenged Nazism and strove for Norwegian freedom.”

Undset, a convert to Catholicism, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1928. Best known for the trilogy Kristin Lavransdatter, she also wrote lives of saints.

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