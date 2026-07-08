Catholic World News

Cardinal Bagnasco: ‘To speak the truth with clarity is the first act of love’

July 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on AdVaticanum

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on his 60 years as a priest, Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, the archbishop emeritus of Genoa, said in an interview that “to speak the truth with clarity is the first act of love towards one’s neighbor.”

The 83-year-old cardinal, appointed president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference by Pope Benedict in 2007 and again in 2012, said that “I see in Europe a growing expectation: it is the path towards Christ, who is the way, the truth, and the life ... Both in Italy and across Europe I see encouraging signs of vocations: God continues to call.”

Commenting on the extraordinary form of the Mass, Cardinal Bagnasco added:

The unity of faith is not in question, but rather legitimate personal sensibilities. If, in this area, differences do not become absolutes, banners, or parties, then why not? The good of souls is the mission of the Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!