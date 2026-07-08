Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: Prioritize poverty eradication and enact pro-family policies

July 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a United Nations forum today, a Vatican diplomat called upon the international community to “prioritize the eradication of poverty” and enact pro-family policies.

“The Holy See also wishes to emphasize the vital role of the family as the fundamental unity of society, a ‘primary social good,’ and a crucial source of resilience,” said Msgr. Marco Formica, interim chargé d’affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Policies that strengthen families contribute directly to poverty eradication, social stability and the integral development.”

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