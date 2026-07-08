Catholic World News

Holy See is open to dialogue on AI, papal message emphasizes

July 08, 2026

Pope Leo XIV assured participants in the AI for Good Global Summit of the Holy See’s openness to dialogue on artificial intelligence.

“As you are convening to reflect upon AI, which raises some of the major questions of our time regarding the future of humanity, the Holy Father would like to assure you of the Holy See’s presence and openness to dialogue, especially in this epochal turning point,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, wrote in a papal message released today.

Cardinal Parolin added that Pope Leo, in his recent encyclical on AI (Magnifica Humanitas), “expressed his desire to engage in dialogue with all men and women of our time,” and that the encyclical itself “was born from his listening” to scientists, engineers, political leaders, public officials, parents, and teachers.

The summit, organized by the International Telecommunication Union, began yesterday in Geneva, Switzerland, and concludes on July 10.

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