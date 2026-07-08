Catholic World News

Cardinal López Romero accused of molesting at least 5 women

July 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on Le Monde

CWN Editor's Note: The Spanish-born archbishop of Rabat, Morocco, announced that he was “stepping back” from his duties after at least five women accused him of sexual assault.

Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, S.D.B., said that he has been “accused of inappropriate behavior towards adult women” and that “this situation has led the Church to open a preliminary investigation.”

“I have committed neither assault nor violence nor sexual harassment,” he added.

Father Marc Helt, the diocesan vicar general, told Agence France-Presse that “we do not know whether [the reported acts] really amount to sexual assault.” Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, the apostolic nuncio to Morocco, said that the “presumption of innocence must be preserved” until the “facts are established by the competent authorities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!