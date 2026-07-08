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Campania’s bishops appeal for respect for dignity of the person

July 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Italian region of Campania (map) issued a wide-ranging appeal, “Per la dignità della persona e il bene in Campania” (For the dignity of the person and the good in Campania).

During a recent visit to Campania, Pope Leo XIV “called everyone to a leap of dignity and responsibility, inviting them to serve life, to choose justice and to place the common good above partisan interests,” the bishops said in their July 6 statement.

“We care about our communities, families, young people, the elderly, the sick, workers, migrants, prisoners, those who live in inland areas, urban and social peripheries, lands wounded by pollution, illegality and abandonment,” the bishops continued, as they asked for “a serious, shared and non-ideological discernment” about a range of concerns, including abortion, the Mafia, pollution, and prisons.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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