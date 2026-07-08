Catholic World News

Arson, vandalism at German parish

July 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Unknown perpetrators vandalized a German parish and set fire to a bench, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe reported.

The incident took place on June 29 at St. Mary’s Church in Freudenberg, a small city in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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