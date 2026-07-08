Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: Synodality is like dancing

July 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In an article published in the Vatican newspaper, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago compared synodality to the kolo, a Slavic dance that he encountered at his childhood parish.

In “La sinodalità è come ballare” (Synodality is like dancing), an article published on July 7, Cardinal Cupich wrote that “both dance and synodality require a shift from individual performance to collective harmony, transforming a group of distinct individuals into a single, moving body.”

“Synodality is the Church learning to dance,” he continued. “It is a constant practice of listening to the divine melody, honoring each participant’s unique steps, and moving forward in a beautifully coordinated witness to the world. It reminds us that the goal is not to reach the end of the song as quickly as possible, but to offer praise to the Creator through grace, unity, and the love shown in every single step along the way.”

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