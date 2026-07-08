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Murdered priest was tireless peacemaker, says bishop in Central African Republic

July 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Aurelio Gazzera of Bangassou paid tribute to Father Crépin Martial Monga, a priest who was killed outside his parish residence in Zemio on June 29.

“At some points he and the parish cared for more than 3,000 refugees at the mission,” said Bishop Gazzera. “He maintained many contacts with various rebel leaders and the authorities, always striving to mediate and find resolutions for the conflicts.”

The Central African Republic Civil War began in 2012; Father Monga coordinated the Local Committee for Peace and Reconciliation.

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Wed8 July
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

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The Roman Martyrology commemorates Blessed Peter Vigne (1670-1740), a French priest, was beatified on October 3, 2004 by Pope John Paul II and proposed to the universal Church as an example of a tireless missionary and apostle of the Most Holy Sacrament. The Church also commemorates…

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