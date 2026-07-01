Catholic World News

Priest killed in Central African Republic

July 01, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A priest who led mediation efforts to reconcile belligerents in his area of the Central African Republic was killed outside his parish residence in Zemio on June 29.

Father Crépin Martial Monga, who ministered in the Diocese of Bangassou, coordinated the Local Committee for Peace and Reconciliation. The Central African Republic Civil War began in 2012.

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