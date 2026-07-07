Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood to receive Medicaid funds again as defunding provision expires

July 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: A one-year federal ban on Medicaid funding for abortion providers expired on July 4, paving the way for Planned Parenthood to receive Medicaid funds again.

“We are urging the House and the Senate to pass a reconciliation bill that keeps our Medicaid dollars out of the hands of big abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood,” said Kelsey Pritchard of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue7 July
Ordinary Time

Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Tuesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Today's Roman Martyrology commemorates: —St. Willibald, first bishop of Eichstadt (700-781), son of St. Richard, king of England, and brother of St. Walburga, virgin, who labored with St. Boniface in preaching the Gospel, and converted many nations to Christ. —St. Pantaenus of…

Learn more about this day.

July Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: