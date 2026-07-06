Catholic World News

Pope visits with US ambassador on July 4

July 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: On July 4, Pope Leo XIV visited with Brian Burch, the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, and his family.

The U.S. Embassy to the Holy See stated that “Ambassador Burch and the Holy Father discussed President Trump‘s bold leadership and American efforts to pursue peace, religious freedom, and the need for moral clarity and courage around the world.”

The embassy also stated that “the Ambassador and his family presented the Holy Father a USA World Cup jersey, a commemorative Freedom 250 baseball, and a homemade apple pie,” and that “Pope Leo confirmed he is rooting for the country of his birth in the World Cup.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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