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San Antonio archbishop instructs faithful to stop attending Mass at SSPX chapel

July 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of San Antonio

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of San Antonio, Texas, instructed the faithful not to attend Mass not at the city’s SSPX chapel.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller encouraged Catholics who wish to attend a traditional Latin Mass to do so at an archdiocesan parish where the extraordinary form is offered weekly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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The United States celebrates Independence Day, the national celebration of our Nation's independence, the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The Church in the United States of America incorporates this observance into the liturgy with a special Mass…

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