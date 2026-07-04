Catholic World News

San Antonio archbishop instructs faithful to stop attending Mass at SSPX chapel

July 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of San Antonio, Texas, instructed the faithful not to attend Mass not at the city’s SSPX chapel.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller encouraged Catholics who wish to attend a traditional Latin Mass to do so at an archdiocesan parish where the extraordinary form is offered weekly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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