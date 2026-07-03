Catholic World News

Philippine bishop denounces corruption as grave sin, urges faithful to take action

July 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines’ Commission on Interreligious Dialogue denounced corruption as a “grave sin of theft and betrayal of the people.”

“We cannot remain silent while funds meant for the poor are being stolen,” Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan said on June 28. “We cannot remain silent while the people’s treasury is being turned into the personal wealth of a few. We cannot remain silent while corruption continues to destroy the future of our children.”

“It is not enough to pray for change,” Bishop Bagaforo added. “We must also stand up for change. It is not enough to ask for good governance. We must also demand accountability.”

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