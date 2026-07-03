Catholic World News

Lithuanian foreign minister meets with Vatican counterpart, welcomes Holy See’s support for Ukraine

July 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

CWN Editor's Note: Lithuania’s acting minister of foreign affairs met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, during the prelate’s visit to the Baltic nation in commemoration of the centenary of the Lithuanian ecclesiastical province.

“Lithuania and the Holy See enjoy a long-standing warm relationship built on mutual respect,” said Kęstutis Budrys. “Lithuania highly appreciates the role of the Holy See in our country’s resistance against the Soviet occupation and in the restoration of an independent state of Lithuania, and, in the context of today’s realities, its support for Ukraine.”

“We stand ready to work together to increase pressure on Russia and achieve a sustainable, just peace in Ukraine,” Budrys added.

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