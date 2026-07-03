Catholic World News

Nigerian catechist dies in terrorists’ den after torture, starvation; 4 others murdered

July 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Foundation for Investigative Journalism

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Kaduna, Nigeria, announced the deaths of five men taken captive by terrorists in February, according to a report from the Nigerian Foundation for Investigative Journalism.

“Catechist Victor Paul succumbed to severe torture, preventable illness, and starvation, while the others were brutally murdered by their captors,” according to the archdiocesan announcement. Two dozen other captives, including Paul’s son and pregnant wife, regained their freedom in a series of releases.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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