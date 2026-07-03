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Vatican spokesman publishes historical overview of Vatican-SSPX relations

July 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, published “Lefebvre’s schism repeated 38 years later,” an historical overview of relations between the Vatican and the Society of St. Pius X.

“It is a troubled history, marked by generous attempts, doors kept open, and opportunities offered,” Tornielli began. “It is a painful story, characterized by two grave ruptures that led the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X, founded by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, to separate itself from the Pope and from communion with the Church of Rome by committing the schismatic act of consecrating bishops without the pontifical mandate and against the will of the Vicar of Christ.”

The overview has six sections:

  • Lefebvre’s decisions
  • The doctrinal agreement signed by Lefebvre
  • The first schismatic act
  • The pilgrimage of 2000 and Pope Benedict’s concessions
  • The 2011 doctrinal preamble and Pope Francis’ faculties
  • New schism, invalid confessions and marriages

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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