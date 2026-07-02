Catholic World News

Iraqi archbishop speaks of dangers of conversion from Islam

July 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Erbil, Iraq, spoke of the dangers of conversion from Islam.

“The only thing we can do for inquirers is to inform them,” said Archbishop Bashar Warda, who explained:

When you visit our churches in Iraq, you see Muslims praying to Our Lady. Sometimes a whole family comes to inquire, and people will say, “I’ve seen Jesus in my dreams; I’ve seen our Lady in my dreams. Please explain what this means, what that means.”



Whenever we tell them, “This will put you in danger; we cannot really continue,” they challenge me, “Who are you to prevent me from [believing in] Christ?”



At the end of the day, I would say, “I did not go and preach to them. They came, and it’s my responsibility to share with them the concern and faith that they have.”

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