Catholic World News

Rohingya crisis growing more severe, prelate warns

July 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A bishop in Bangladesh warned that the Rohingya refugee crisis is becoming more severe as international aid declines.

“Local communities are themselves living in poverty,” said Auxiliary Bishop Subroto Gomes of Dhaka. “They work hard to support their families and are witnessing increasing pressure on already scarce resources. Managing the Rohingya presence is becoming an ever more difficult challenge for Bangladesh.”

In May, the Vatican newspaper warned of the deepening humanitarian crisis experienced by the more than one million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh. The newspaper recalled that the refugees fled in 2017 amid “systematic atrocities: massacres of civilians, summary executions, mass rape, torture, the deliberate burning of entire villages, and the widespread destruction of homes, schools, and places of worship.”

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