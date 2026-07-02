Cardinal preaches at 50th anniversary Mass of same-sex couple; bishops concelebrate
July 02, 2026
» Continue to this story on New Ways Ministry
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, O.P., preached the homily at a recent “Mass of Thanksgiving for 50 Years of Friendship, Partnership, and Commitment in the Pursuit of Justice” of two men, Julian Filochowski and Martin Pendergast, according to New Ways Ministry.
“I believe, Julian and Martin, that your faithful friendship is grounded in a shared passion for peace and for the triumph of justice,” Cardinal Radcliffe preached. “Friendship is a way in which God works creatively in each of us, forming us for love.”
Two retired bishops—Bishops John Crowley and John Rawsthorne—were among the concelebrants at the June 13 Mass, which took place at Holy Apostles Church in London.
A similar 25th anniversary Mass for Filochowski and Pendergast sparked controversy in 2001, as CWN reported at the time.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
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Today 9:44 AM ET USA
This is the first serious challenge to Pope Leo XIV, much greater in my opinion than the SSPX. The entire Catholic Church looks for him to make decision between following the gay agenda that is destroying the Church from within and faithfulness to Christ. I would expect excommunications of the prelates who took part in the public subversion of core Church teachings on morality. Francis was especially destructive to the Church and there is no point in "following his reforms," whatever those are.