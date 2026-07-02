Catholic World News

Cardinal preaches at 50th anniversary Mass of same-sex couple; bishops concelebrate

July 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on New Ways Ministry

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, O.P., preached the homily at a recent “Mass of Thanksgiving for 50 Years of Friendship, Partnership, and Commitment in the Pursuit of Justice” of two men, Julian Filochowski and Martin Pendergast, according to New Ways Ministry.

“I believe, Julian and Martin, that your faithful friendship is grounded in a shared passion for peace and for the triumph of justice,” Cardinal Radcliffe preached. “Friendship is a way in which God works creatively in each of us, forming us for love.”

Two retired bishops—Bishops John Crowley and John Rawsthorne—were among the concelebrants at the June 13 Mass, which took place at Holy Apostles Church in London.

A similar 25th anniversary Mass for Filochowski and Pendergast sparked controversy in 2001, as CWN reported at the time.

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