Catholic World News

Bishop Barron alarmed by success of socialist, Communist politicians in US

July 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on @BishopBarron

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, said he was “alarmed by the success of certain politicians in our country who identify as extreme socialists or communists.”

“This is not a matter of classical liberals triumphing over standard-issue conservatives; this is the victory of people who stand athwart the fundamental principles that undergird our country,” he continued.

Citing the “recent histories of China, Russia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Venezuela,” he added, “Might I encourage my fellow believers in God not to be complacent in the face of this very troubling development in the American body politic?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!