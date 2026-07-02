Catholic World News

Prelates urge Poland, Ukraine to reject divisive rhetoric

July 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, joined Ukrainian and Polish cardinals in lamenting mounting tensions between Poland and Ukraine.

Calling for a “disarmament of language on both sides,” the prelates said that “it is even more painful that this is happening at a time when Ukraine continues to experience the horrors of war, and Poland has shown great solidarity with millions of Ukrainian brothers and sisters in recent years.”

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