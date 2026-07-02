Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinals meet with Pontiff, discuss humanitarian needs following earthquakes

July 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received two Venezuelan cardinals on July 1, a week after earthquakes caused massive destruction there.

Diario Versión Final, based in the Venezuelan state of Zulia, reported that Cardinals Baltazar Porras and Diego Padrón—the former the retired archbishop of Caracas, the latter the retired archbishop of Cumaná—spoke about the plight of affected families, the need for increased humanitarian assistance, and ongoing search and rescue efforts.

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