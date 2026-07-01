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Christians are ‘called to be a credible sign of peace,’ Pope tells Orthodox delegation

July 01, 2026

In an audience with a delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, Pope Leo XIV said that Christians are “called to be a credible sign of peace.”

As is customary, the delegation was present in Vatican for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, patrons of Rome. In turn, the Vatican customarily sends a delegation to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, on the Feast of St. Andrew, patron of Constantinople.

“In an age marked by wars and growing polarization, as well as cultural and social divisions, Christians—reconciled amongst themselves and united in their profession of the one faith—are called to be a credible sign of peace, making a decisive contribution to the efforts of all men and women of good will to build peace,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place on June 30, the day after the Solemnity. “Moreover, in the current situation, it is not only the credibility of the Christian message that is at stake, but the very future of humanity.”

“The need for greater cooperation amongst Christians in the face of today’s challenges—which include peace, the proper use of new technologies and care for creation—stems from the Gospel of Jesus Christ itself,” the Pope continued. “Indeed, our responsibility for the life and dignity of every human being, beginning with the youngest and most needy, is the criterion that will determine our present and eternal destiny.”

The Pope also called for a common Christian preparation for the 2000th anniversary of the Redemption.

“May the journey towards the celebration of the second millennium of the Redemption, in 2033, be undertaken together by all the Christian denominations of the world, rediscovering the gift and the call to be witnesses to the Risen One,” he said.

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