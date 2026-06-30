Catholic World News

San Francisco archdiocese agrees to $395M abuse settlement

June 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBS SF Bay Area

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of San Francisco, California, agreed to a $395-million settlement with over 500 plaintiffs who allege they were sexually abused as minors by clergy of the archdiocese.

Between 2020 and 2022, the State of California lifted the statute of limitations for abuse suits. The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

“We believe this proposal provides a path toward fair compensation for survivors who have borne the weight of this abuse for a lifetime,” said Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. “We have a moral obligation to bring some level of healing and reconciliation to those who deserve our unwavering respect, attention and prayers.”

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