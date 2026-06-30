Catholic World News

Michigan AG releases report on abuse in Diocese of Saginaw

June 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Dana Nessel of Michigan released a report on sexual abuse and misconduct allegations against priests and deacons of the Diocese of Saginaw.

“During the 75-year period in the report, more than 680 priests served in our diocese. The report details the reported abuse by 37 priests and one deacon,” the diocese stated in its response. “30 are known or presumed to be dead. For the 8 who are living or presumed to be living, none are in active ministry ... The vast majority of reported abuse cases in our diocese are very old, with most occurring in the 1970s and 1980s.”

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