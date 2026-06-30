Catholic World News

‘The priority now is to rebuild lives,’ says archbishop in Venezuela

June 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Raúl Biord of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, spoke of the devastation wrought by the earthquakes there.

In La Guaira, “the seminarians were in the building when the earth shook,” Archbishop Biord recounted. “There were some lightly wounded, but nobody was killed, and both the seminarians and their formators were able to leave. We can say that it was a miracle.”

“However, the building is inaccessible, it cannot be used, and it was heavily damaged,” he added. “They lost everything, even their clothes and shoes.”

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