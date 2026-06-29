Catholic World News

DDF prefect condemns just-war justifications for preventive wars

June 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to the extraordinary consistory of cardinals, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith said that Catholic social doctrine has been misused to provide justifications for what are described as preventive wars.

In attempting to justify preventive wars, leaders invoke “unproven preparatory actions for external aggression,” said Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, as “we continue to see in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and elsewhere.”

“The destruction of entire cities cannot be considered a proportionate defensive action,” Cardinal Fernández added, as he lamented “the enormous disproportion of military interventions in Gaza and southern Lebanon.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!