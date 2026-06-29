Catholic World News

Vatican AI commission holds 1st meeting

June 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Interdicasterial Commission on Artificial Intelligence, established last month, held its first meeting on June 17.

At the meeting, a “broad consensus emerged regarding the need for a twofold service: on the one hand, fostering internal coordination, information sharing, and reflection on the use of AI within the institutions of the Holy See; on the other, providing a point of reference for discernment and support for the many initiatives promoted in this field,” according to the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

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