Catholic World News

Cardinal Czerny establishes Vatican AI commission

May 16, 2026

The Holy See Press Office announced today that Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has established the Inter-Dicasterial Commission on Artificial Intelligence.

The commission will consider “the development in recent decades of the phenomenon of Artificial Intelligence and the most recent acceleration in its widespread use; its potential effects on human beings and on humanity as a whole; [and] the concern of the Church for the dignity of every human being, especially in relation to their integral development,” according to the announcement.

The commission’s members will include representatives of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Dicastery for Culture and Education, the Dicastery for Communication, the Pontifical Academy for Life, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. Cardinal Czerny’s dicastery will coordinate the commission’s work for at least the first year, after which the responsibility for coordination will pass each year to another dicastery determined by the Roman Pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV granted Cardinal Czerny permission to establish the commission in a May 3 audience.

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