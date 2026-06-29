Catholic World News

Catholics, Protestants, and Muslims in Chad establish joint forum

June 29, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The National Council for Islamic Affairs of Chad, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Chad, and the Alliance of Evangelical Churches and Missions in Chad established a joint forum at a June 25 ceremony chaired by the nation’s deputy prime minister.

“We will continue to work so that everyone can contribute to human development and to achieving our common goal of building a united, prosperous Chad that looks confidently to the future,” said Archbishop Edmond Djitangar of N’Djamena, the nation’s capital.

Located in Central Africa, the nation of 19.7 million (map) is 61% Muslim, 31% Christian (17% Catholic), and 6% ethnic religionist.

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