Catholic World News

Fire set to altar of Italian church

June 29, 2026

» Continue to this story on Il Cittadino di Lodi

CWN Editor's Note: A vandal attempted to set fire to the altar of the Church of Saints Bassiano and Fereolo in Lodi, a city of 45,000 in Lombardy, in northern Italy.

“Fortunately. I think the fire went out by itself,” Father Elia Croce, the parish priest, said after the June 16 incident. He said that an altar cloth was burnt, but “there was no serious damage” to the altar.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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