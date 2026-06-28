Catholic World News

Papal solidarity, prayer for Venezuelan earthquake victims

June 28, 2026

At the conclusion of today’s Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with the victims of recent earthquakes in Venezuela.

“I wish to express my solidarity with our Venezuelan brothers and sisters affected by the recent earthquakes, which have caused numerous deaths and injuries, as well as extensive damage to property,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Praying to the Lord for the eternal rest of the deceased, I renew my spiritual solidarity with their families, the injured, and all who have been shaken by this tragedy.”

“I also wish to express my gratitude and encouragement to those generously working on search and rescue efforts and providing assistance,” the Pope added, before he greeted various groups of pilgrims.

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