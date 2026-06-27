Catholic World News

Cardinal Brislin addresses fellow cardinals on Magnifica Humanitas

June 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and prayer, the third session of the extraordinary consistory of the College of Cardinals (program) opened today with an address by Cardinal Stephen Brislin of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Reflecting on Magnifica Humanitas, Pope Leo’s encyclical on safeguarding the human person in the time of artificial intelligence, Cardinal Brislin said that for believers, contributing to the common good “takes on the form of synodality.”

“Cardinal Brislin described synodality as the concrete trace of the communion from which the Church is born and grows, enabling Christians to enter the building site of history without fear,” Vatican News reported in its summary of the prelate’s remarks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!