Catholic World News

The Good Samaritan is a model for the Church, Cardinal Ryś says at consistory

June 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a biblical meditation on the first day of the extraordinary consistory (program), Cardinal Grzegorz Ryś of Kraków, Poland, upheld the Good Samaritan as a model for the Church today.

In summarizing the prelate’s biblical meditation, Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported that Cardinal Ryś said that “the Samaritan’s mercy, closeness and generosity reveal that charity is not the exclusive preserve of Christians but a place where the Church and the world can meet in genuine dialogue.”

Vatican News also reported—inaccurately—that the prelate is the archbishop of Łódź. Pope Leo transferred Cardinal Ryś from Łódź to Kraków last year.

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