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The Good Samaritan is a model for the Church, Cardinal Ryś says at consistory

June 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a biblical meditation on the first day of the extraordinary consistory (program), Cardinal Grzegorz Ryś of Kraków, Poland, upheld the Good Samaritan as a model for the Church today.

In summarizing the prelate’s biblical meditation, Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, reported that Cardinal Ryś said that “the Samaritan’s mercy, closeness and generosity reveal that charity is not the exclusive preserve of Christians but a place where the Church and the world can meet in genuine dialogue.”

Vatican News also reported—inaccurately—that the prelate is the archbishop of Łódź. Pope Leo transferred Cardinal Ryś from Łódź to Kraków last year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Sat27 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Cyril of Alexandria, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Cyril, Patriarch of Alexandria (376-444). Cyril was one of the metropolitan sees of the Christian Church in the east, was one of the great defenders of the faith against the heresy of Nestorius who denied the oneness of person in Jesus Christ. At the Council of Ephesus…

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