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Cardinal Re calls on cardinals to unite around Pope, thanks Pope for AI encyclical

June 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In his opening address on the first day of the extraordinary consistory (program), Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said that the cardinals had gathered at a “difficult moment for humanity, to seek to face, viribus unitis [with forces united] around the Successor of Peter, the challenges of this historical era of ours.”

Cardinal Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, praised Magnifica Humanitas, Pope Leo’s encyclical on safeguarding the human person in the time of artificial intelligence, as part of the “living tradition of the great documents of the Pontifical Magisterium regarding the Church’s social doctrine, analyzing today’s reality with faith and depth.”

Cardinal Re concluded by thanking the Pope for his “strong words condemning the war, which for everyone is nothing but a loss and a grave, inhumane tragedy.”

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Sat27 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Cyril of Alexandria, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Image for Saturday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Cyril of Alexandria, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Cyril, Patriarch of Alexandria (376-444). Cyril was one of the metropolitan sees of the Christian Church in the east, was one of the great defenders of the faith against the heresy of Nestorius who denied the oneness of person in Jesus Christ. At the Council of Ephesus…

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