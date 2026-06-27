Catholic World News

Prelates celebrate Border Mass 250

June 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Misko of Tucson was the principal celebrant at Border Mass 250 in Nogales, Arizona, on June 26. The Mass was followed by a Rosary procession to Nogales, Mexico.

During the Mass and procession, prelates called for the humane treatment of migrants. Reuters reported that “more than 100” Catholics took part, including bishops, priests, religious, and lay faithful.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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