Catholic World News

Prelates celebrate Border Mass 250

June 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Misko of Tucson was the principal celebrant at Border Mass 250 in Nogales, Arizona, on June 26. The Mass was followed by a Rosary procession to Nogales, Mexico.

During the Mass and procession, prelates called for the humane treatment of migrants. Reuters reported that “more than 100” Catholics took part, including bishops, priests, religious, and lay faithful.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat27 June
Ordinary Time

Saturday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Cyril of Alexandria, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Image for Saturday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Cyril of Alexandria, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Cyril, Patriarch of Alexandria (376-444). Cyril was one of the metropolitan sees of the Christian Church in the east, was one of the great defenders of the faith against the heresy of Nestorius who denied the oneness of person in Jesus Christ. At the Council of Ephesus…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: