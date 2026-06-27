Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for legal migration routes to deter human trafficking

June 27, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican diplomat called for the establishment of “safe and regular migration routes” to help deter human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a contemporary form of slavery and a grave violation of the God-given human dignity,” Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, said during a June 22 meeting with the UN’s Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons.

“My Delegation wishes to emphasize the importance of prevention, protection, liberation, and rehabilitation,” Archbishop Balestrero added. “In this context, the role of the family is vital, particularly through family reunification and guardianship for unaccompanied children.”

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