Catholic World News

US nuns’ Alliance to End Human Trafficking warns of loopholes in bill

June 26, 2026

The Alliance to End Human Trafficking, whose members include over 200 congregations of religious sisters, warned that legislation under consideration in the U.S. Senate “could weaken safeguards against illicit finance and create vulnerabilities that traffickers and transnational criminal organizations may exploit.”

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, as currently written, “could create broad carveouts and regulatory ambiguities that may make it more difficult to responsibly monitor illicit financial activity tied to trafficking, organized crime, child exploitation, sanctions evasion, and other forms of abuse,” the Alliance said in a letter to Senate leaders.

“The Catholic Church has long taught that economic systems and markets must ultimately serve the human person, especially the poor, vulnerable, and those at greatest risk of exploitation,” the Alliance continued. “While we recognize the significant promise of emerging financial technologies and support responsible innovation that expands opportunity and strengthens American leadership, innovation cannot come at the expense of human dignity or public accountability.”

The House of Representatives approved the legislation last July in a 294-134 vote.

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