Catholic World News

Unpublished homilies of Pope Benedict XVI released in English

June 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican publishing house announced the release, in English, of The Lord Holds Us by the Hand, a collection of previously unpublished homilies that Pope Benedict delivered between 2005 and 2017.

Last month, the homilies were released in Italian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu25 June
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

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The Roman Martyrology today commemorates Saint William of Monte Vergine (1085-1142), Abbot. William was born to Italian noble parents at the beginning of the twelfth century. He was orphaned while still an infant and was raised by relatives. He built a monastery on the summit of Monte Vergine near…

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