Catholic World News

Unpublished homilies of Pope Benedict XVI released in English

June 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican publishing house announced the release, in English, of The Lord Holds Us by the Hand, a collection of previously unpublished homilies that Pope Benedict delivered between 2005 and 2017.

Last month, the homilies were released in Italian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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