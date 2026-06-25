Catholic World News

Philippine court dismisses charges against bishop, other anti-mining advocates

June 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: A Philippine court dismissed a case against Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao of Bayombong and other anti-mining advocates.

The prelate and the other advocates had been charged with forcible entry and maintaining illegal barricades.

Bishop Mangalinao described the dismissal of charges as a “victory for truth, justice, and the collective efforts of communities who courageously stand to protect our land, water and future generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!