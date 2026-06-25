Catholic World News

Philippine court dismisses charges against bishop, other anti-mining advocates

June 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: A Philippine court dismissed a case against Bishop Jose Elmer Mangalinao of Bayombong and other anti-mining advocates.

The prelate and the other advocates had been charged with forcible entry and maintaining illegal barricades.

Bishop Mangalinao described the dismissal of charges as a “victory for truth, justice, and the collective efforts of communities who courageously stand to protect our land, water and future generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu25 June
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology today commemorates Saint William of Monte Vergine (1085-1142), Abbot. William was born to Italian noble parents at the beginning of the twelfth century. He was orphaned while still an infant and was raised by relatives. He built a monastery on the summit of Monte Vergine near…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: