Catholic World News

SSPX issues profession of faith, open letter to Pope Leo

June 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Society of St. Pius X issued an open letter to Pope Leo and the Church’s cardinals, along with a “Profession of Catholic Faith of the Society of Saint Pius X to Enlighten Souls in the Face of Modern Errors.”

Referring to the scheduled ordinations of bishops without a papal mandate, the Society’s leaders said that “just days before the episcopal consecrations scheduled for 1 July in Écône, it seems to us that the time has come for the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X to make a full profession of Catholic Faith.”

“We hope that one day this doctrinal text may serve as a basis for an honest discussion with the Holy See, in a spirit of peace, brotherhood, and charity,” they added.

“I acknowledge in particular that modern errors represent a dreadful threat to the whole of the Catholic order, and that their penetration into the life of the Church, under the influence of the Second Vatican Council and the post-conciliar reforms, has provoked a crisis of exceptional gravity,” they stated in their profession.

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