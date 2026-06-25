Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, in papal message, reflects on relation between healing, salvation

June 25, 2026

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to the Caritas Internationalis Health Conference, which is taking place at Castel Gandolfo.

In the message, Cardinal Parolin wrote that Pope Leo “prays that the deliberations will contribute to a new impetus for cooperation and solidarity in your efforts to improve healthcare to the sick based on Gospel values.

Referring to the Latin word salus, which means both health and salvation, Cardinal Parolin reflected on the relation between healing and salvation:

Scripture often portrays Jesus as the Divine Physician, who brings salus to the infirm by healing a wide range of mental, physical and spiritual afflictions that caused them to suffer pain, humiliation and isolation. His Holiness recently affirmed in Magnifica Humanitas that the ontological “dignity that belongs to every human being simply by virtue of existing, of having been willed, created and loved by God,” therefore transcends his or her individual circumstances. By restoring their health, Jesus reveals this inherent dignity (cf. Gen 1:26) and thus points to our eternal salvation in God. The Holy Father encourages you to continue your contribution to the mission of the Church as she proclaims the Kingdom of God through her presence among the sick, demonstrating that salvation is not an abstract idea but begins with the concrete action of healing the wounds of those who suffer. In this way, he trusts that your work will always be directed to bringing God’s compassion and goodness to those most in need.

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