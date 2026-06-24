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Dobbs at risk from ‘massive influx of abortion pills,’ USCCB committee chairman warns

June 24, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the fourth anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision (CWN coverage), the chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities warned that the “victory of the Dobbs decision risks being undone by the massive influx of abortion pills.”

“While the Dobbs decision gave states the freedom to pass pro-life laws and protect preborn children, these laws are now being undermined,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio. He added that the Food and Drug Administration “has enabled a nationwide mail-order abortion industry by allowing abortion pills to be prescribed in telemed appointments and sold both at neighborhood pharmacies and online, circumventing state laws that protect life in the womb.”

After calling for prayer and action, Bishop Thomas concluded:

On this Anniversary of the Dobbs decision, we praise God for the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, and we beg the intercession of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in building a culture of life.

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