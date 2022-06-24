Catholic World News

High Court overturns Roe v. Wade

June 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling of 1973, restoring the authority of individual states to regulate abortion.



“The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion,” the Court majority ruled, rejecting the logic of the Roe and Casey decisions. “We now overrule those decision and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”



The landmark ruling came on a 6-3 vote, with Justice Samuel Alito writing for the majority. The final ruling closely followed the argument of a draft by Justice Alito that had leaked to the press in May. Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett joined in opinion, with Chief Justice Roberts adding a concurring opinon. Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan filed a vigorous dissent.



The Court’s decision does not outlaw abortion, but allows for individual states to make their own laws regarding the practice. Pro-life leaders have emphasized the importance of political action at the state level to protect life, while pro-life jurists have argued that the courts should take the next logical step and recognize that unborn children should receive Constitutional protection.



Leaders of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) welcomed the Supreme Court ruling. “This truth was grievously denied by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized and normalized the taking of innocent human life,” said Archbishops José Gomez and William Lori—the president of the USCCB and the chairman of its pro-life committee, respectively. “We thank God today that the Court has now overturned this decision.”



Radical pro-abortion groups had vowed to wreak havoc on Catholic churches and on pregnancy-help centers if the Court overturned Roe. The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly advised Catholic churches to step up security.

